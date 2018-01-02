The Cree, led by Poundmaker, are coming to Civilization 6

Pîhtokahanapiwiyin, better known to the world as Poundmaker—so named for his ability to lure bison into corral-like "pounds," where they could be trapped and slaughtered—will lead the Cree into Civilization 6 as part of the upcoming Rise and Fall expansion.

Despite his legend as a bison caller, Poundmaker's true power lay in his diplomatic abilities. He helped negotiate treaties with the Canadian government in the late 1800s, and over the years that followed worked to establish and preserve peaceful relations. Sadly, despite his efforts he was caught up in the events of the North-West Rebellion. Following his voluntary surrender—again, in an effort to reduce tensions and avoid unnecessary bloodshed—he was convicted of treason and sentenced to three years in prison. He ultimately served less than one, but the conditions destroyed his health, and he died shortly after his release in 1886.

The unique Cree unit is the Okihtcitaw, skilled warriors and scouts who start with a free promotion and have boosted strength in combat. Its unique structure is the Mekewap, a large, dome-like structure that provides long-term shelter: Not portable but relatively easy to build, and in game terms it grants Production, Resources, Food, and Gold when it's placed near Bonus or Luxury resources.

Reflecting his commitment to peace, Poundmaker's "Favorable Terms" leader ability provides shared visibility across all types of Alliances, as well as bonus Food and Gold from trade routes. The unique Cree ability is the Nihithaw, which grants a free trade route after researching pottery and enables its traders to claim tiles by establishing new routes.

Civilization 6: Rise and Fall is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $30/£25/€30, and set to come out on February 8.