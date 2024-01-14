The creator of Delicious in Dungeon drew portraits of the Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 cast you can use in-game

By Jody Macgregor
published

They look pretty tasty.

Ryoko Kui's portraits of the cast of Baldur's Gate
(Image credit: Ryoko Kui)

I've watched the first two episodes of the anime version of Delicious in Dungeon, which is based on Ryoko Kui's manga, and been well-pleased with how it's been adapted. The core is the same—a party of down-and-out adventurers have to survive by cooking monsters they find in a dungeon—and it's great seeing the meals they prepare from basilisk and carnivorous plants represented as lusciously as a Miyazaki meal.

It's also extremely game-y. Delicious in Dungeon is the closest thing to a Wizardry anime since, well, the Wizardry anime from 1991, and feels a lot like someone's D&D campaign. The adventurers are all fairly relaxed about death because they know they can be magically revived, and the dungeon has an ecosystem as thought-through as you'd get in those old Dragon magazine articles about the ecology of the lamia or whatever.

Which makes sense, because Ryoko Kui is a fan of CRPGs. On her blog she's drawn fan art of Planescape: Torment, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, as well as portraits of the characters from the first two Baldur's Gate games, which really capture Imoen's journey from happy-go-lucky scamp to hardened adventurer. 

The portraits have even been packaged up as a mod called Baldur's Gate 2: Anime Edition, should you want your next replay of the classic CRPG to be a little more fabulous. Just download the Portraits folder, then copy it into Baldur's Gate II – Enhanced Edition in your Documents. I can't wait to see the cast off Baldur's Gate 3 in this style.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments