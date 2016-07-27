The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen teases new game

Despite ongoing work on The Binding of Isaac and a forthcoming, turnbased RPG spin-off called The Legend of Bum-bo, Edmund McMillen has yet another project in the works. Teased on his official Tumblr earlier this week, the unnamed game is an action platformer featuring the same protagonist as one of McMillen's earlier games, Time Fcuk.

Speaking to Eurogamer, McMillen confirmed that the game isn't directly related to the Binding of Isaac universe, nor does it have a name. "We are just leaking out early teases for now," he said. "All I can say is I think most would describe it as a Mega Man / Isaac-like, but a platformer with really tight controls."

Closure programmer Tyler Glaiel has also confirmed on Twitter that he's collaborating with McMillen on the game.

Still, it could be a while before we see it: Super Meat Boy Forever is still in development or, at least, that was its status back in August last year. Oh, and there might be a proper, non-autorunning sequel to the meaty platformer too.