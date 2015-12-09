The best Hearthstone pro players in the world

The best Hearthstone players in the world are those who can read the meta better than their rivals and snatch wins from unfavoured match-ups. Some are master deck builders, others take existing ideas and refine them to perfection. All of them are serial winners who consistently outperform the field, even in a game with RNG in its DNA.

The professional Hearthstone scene has grown explosively in 2015, with a new crop of challengers emerging to fight for the top honours. This year more than $1.5 million has been handed out in prize money as players forged their reps.

Today we list the ten best Hearthstone pros in the world, as judged by a jury of experts. We polled some of Hearthstone’s most prominent casters, analysts and writers to create a longlist which was then whittled down in a second round of voting to determine the final 10.

Before diving in, an honorable mention to those who narrowly missed out. Wang “TiddlerCelestial” Xieyu placed 11th on our list, thanks to finishing runner up at DreamHack Summer 2015 and last year’s World Championship. He was tied with two-times World Championship finalist Hak-Jun “Kranich” Baek. Other notable absentees include G2’s Dima “Rdu” Radu and Liquid’s Yevgeniy “Neirea” Shumilin, both of whom are formidable players and came close to making the cut.

The jury (alphabetically): Alex “Raven” Baguley, Brian Kibler, Dan “Frodan” Chou, Janne “Savjz” Mikkonen, Kacem “Noxious” Khilaji, Keaton “Chakki” Gill, Marcin “Gnimsh” Filipowicz, Nick “Aquablad” Secker, Radoslav “Nydra” Kolev, Robert Wing, Simon “Sottle” Welch, Tim Clark, TJ “Azumoqt” Sanders.

Thanks to everyone who contributed. Let us know which players you would have voted for in the comments.