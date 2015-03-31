The best FPS levels ever

The FPS genre is home to some of the best level design on PC, from the secret-filled maps of Doom to the thrilling roller-coasters of Call of Duty. Some of the levels here have been chosen for their intelligent, complex design, and others simply because they’re fun or memorable in some way.

I’m focusing on self-contained single-player levels, and as such won’t be including any multiplayer maps or open-worlds. In no particular order, here are some of our favourites. What are yours?

(Yeah, I know calling Thief or Deus Ex an 'FPS' is doing them a disservice, but they're in first-person, and you can fire projectiles, so they count.)