This article is sponsored by AMD.

A trusty companion is the staple of today’s role-playing games. Whether it’s the derpy Dogmeat from Fallout 4, or the reliable Roach from Witcher 3, no great adventure is complete without one. Their silence makes them seem invisible at times, and only when they’re gone do you begin to appreciate their importance.

Your relationship with your gaming rig is one of the same. Most of us forget about how hard our rigs must work to fuel our gaming marathons. Just as the characters you control in games, if you want to leave a proper legacy, you must ensure that your PC is up to par.

All good PCs begin with good components. Among the list of essentials, there are two critical components gaming PCs can’t thrive without: the CPU (central processing unit) and the GPU (graphics processing unit).

AMD is a veteran at making both, and I dare say that a good chunk of its engineers are also avid gamers. How do I know? Through the passion seeping through their chips. AMD is actively working with its partners to bring you the best hardware and ensure that gamers have the freedom of choice. Its unrivaled quality and performance ranks it at the top of any system integrator’s favorite list. I’ve highlighted some of my favorite AMD builds from a few legendary system integrators to demonstrate their prowess. If you want to tweak your setup, you can do so at each’s respective customization pages. The possibilities are endless.

Enthusiast

The rigs in this category are decked out with everything to power games at uber resolutions. As such, it’s only natural that AMD’s top-end 2nd Gen Ryzen processors and high-performance Vega graphics be included.

Xotic PC GX14 Savage Ryzen - $4,188.46

Case: GX 14 Savage custom case

CPU: AMD 8-core Ryzen 7 2700X, 3.7GHz base to 4.3GHz boost

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X470-F Gaming

Memory: 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3200MHz

Graphics: AMD Vega 64 8GB HBM2

Storage: 250GB Samsung 970 EVO SSD + 4TB Seagate HDD

Power supply: 850W EVGA SuperNova G2 80 Plus Gold

CPU cooling: Xotic PC ICE 240mm all-in-one liquid cooler

The GX 14 Savage is the best system Xotic has to offer, harmonizing the blazing performance of AMD’s 2nd gen Ryzen CPU and its flagship Vega 64 graphics. Since it features a massive side panel, we thought it would be apt to include an RGB lighting kit for $49 in our build. Xotic PC also offers handcrafted braided cables with all GX 14 Savage builds. In the spirit of AMD, we chose to use its iconic red and black color scheme for ours.

AMD is the ultimate choice when it comes to all-around performance at a price that competition can't touch Andrew Elias, Xotic PC Technical Marketi

CybertronPC CLX Set Ryzen 7 Ultra - $2,789.04

Case: P7-C1 Midtower (White)

CPU: AMD 8-core Ryzen 7 2700X, 3.7GHz base to 4.3GHz boost

Motherboard: ASRock X470 Taichi Ultimate

Memory: 32GB G.Skill Trident DDR4 3200MHz

Graphics: AMD Vega 64 8GB HBM2

Storage: 250GB Samsung 970 EVO SSD + 3TB HDD

Power supply: 750W EVGA SuperNova G2 80 Plus Gold

CPU cooling: CLX Quench 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler

The CybertronPC CLX Set Ryzen 7 Ultra is founded on AMD components to begin with, thus saving some time with configuration. With a mid-tower chassis, it’s a little more space-conscious than the Xotic PC GX14. Though it skips out on more boutique customization features, gamers can enjoy the full power of AMD’s hardware at a much more palatable price point.

Performance

Rigs in this category strike a balance between performance and cost. They’re tailored to play games comfortably at 1080p and 1440p. AMD’s 2nd Gen Ryzen 5 CPUs and Radeon RX 500 series graphics cards are perfectly suited for this occasion.

AVA Direct X470 Mini Tower - $1,514

Case: NZXT H Series H400i microATX

CPU: AMD 6-core Ryzen 5 2600X, 3.6GHz base to 4.2GHz boost

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix X470-I gaming

Memory: 16GB Kingston HyperX Fury DDR4 2666MHz

Graphics: ASUS Radeon RX 580 8GB

Storage: 250GB Samsung 860 EVO SSD + 1TB Seagate Barracuda HDD

Power supply: EVGA 750W G3 80 Plus Gold

CPU cooler: Be Quiet! Pure Rock air cooler

The AVA Direct X470 leverages AMD components for both the GPU and the CPU. On top of being an excellent performer at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, its tiny footprint also means that it can fit into tighter spaces. This is an ideal rig for cramped college dorms.

AMD’s recent investment in improving their CPUs with the new Ryzen models have enabled AVADirect to make some very gamer friendly and budget friendly systems with outstanding levels of performance. AMDs GPUs are still up and coming but with the moves I have seen them make, I have no doubt we will have some great options for gamers from the AMD camp for a long time to come. Shannon Robb, AVA Direct Marketing Direc

CyberpowerPC Syber L - $1377

Case: Syber L Series ATX

CPU: AMD 6-core Ryzen 5 2600, 3.4GHz base to 3.9GHz turbo

Motherboard: MSI X470 Gaming Plus

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3000MHz (manufacturer varies depending on supply)

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Storage: 250GB Samsung 970 EVO SSD + 1TB Western Digital Caviar Black SSD

Power supply: 650W Corsair CX650M 80 Plus Bronze

CPU cooler: CyberpowerPC MasterLiquid Lite 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler

For the CyberpowerPC Syber L, I slightly dialed back on CPU performance to bring you a liquid cooler and a blazing fast PCIe SSD. Besides its processor, it is in every way as capable as the AVA Direct, just in a larger formfactor.

Budget

In addition to an overhauled CPU architecture, AMD’s 2nd Gen Ryzen 3 CPUs come with significantly upgraded integrated graphics. The boost in performance brings unprecedented value to budget builders. Using the same cores as AMD’s enthusiast Radeon RX Vega GPUs, the 2nd Gen Ryzen 3’s graphics performance is a momentous leap compared to all others. By forgoing a dedicated graphics card, I was able to greatly reduce the price of the Xidax X-2 Outlaw.

Xidax X-2 Outlaw - $754

Case: Xidax X-2 Outlaw

CPU: AMD 6-core Ryzen 5 2400G, 3.6GHz base to 3.9GHz boost

Motherboard: ASUS A320M-K

Memory: Xidax 8GB DDR4 2666MHz

Graphics: Integrated

Storage: 1TB Western Digital Caviar Blue HDD

Power supply: 550W Corsair CX550M 80 Plus Bronze

CPU cooler: Zalman CNPS5X Performa air cooler

Who says budget can’t look suave? Despite its name, the Xidax X-2 Outlaw actually looks very sleek and professional.

CUK Continuum - $849

Case: CUK Continuum custom

CPU: AMD 4-core Ryzen 3 2200G, 3.5GHz base to 3.7GHz boost

Motherboard: A320M motherboard

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Storage: 1TB 7200RPM HDD

Power supply: 520W

CPU cooler: Stock

The CUK Continuum features a gorgeous infinity mirror front panel rarely seen in budget boxes. Its sports the 4-core Ryzen 3 2200G CPU and a powerful AMD Radeon RX 580. With good CPU performance and excellent graphics performance, the value presented here is hard to resist.

Sponsored by AMD