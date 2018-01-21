Taiwanese player tom60229 crowned Hearthstone world champion

The year-long Hearthstone Championship Tour has dealt its last card, and Taiwanese player tom60229 has ended up on top of the pile. He came back from 2-0 down to beat tournament favourite Fr0zen, from the USA, in today's grand final, after four days of play in Amsterdam at the World Championship.

Austin was in the city to watch the match live, and he'll bring you an in-depth analysis of what happened soon. But for now, you can watch the entire final in the video below. If you're only interested in the closing salvos, skip to around 55:00.

Earlier this week, tom60229 was involved in one of the best competitive matches in recent memory, beating DocPwn in a real back-and-forth. You can read Austin's take on that match here, and click here to read about Fr0zen's quarter-final match against Sintolol, which was another classic.