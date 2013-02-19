Starcraft Universe mod now available on Battle.net

Starcraft Universe , the RPG mod for Starcraft II, has been released through Battle.net. It's singleplayer only while the team test their ambitious project - so doesn't yet live up to the original World of Starcraft title that once raised the hackles of Blizzard's legal team - but future updates promise Raid-style multiplayer dungeon crawling for five to ten players.

The mod offers custom maps, eight classes, character customisation, voice acting, custom physics and vehicle combat. It's a great display of the versatility of Starcraft II's mod tools. Trailer below.

You can find Starcraft Universe in SC2's Arcade menu. Just search for "Starcraft Universe RPG" and it should pop up.

Thanks, Kotaku .