Starcraft 2 mods get official release. New achievements and avatars up for grabs

We had a great time playing Blizzard's own Starcraft 2 mods when they were in beta, but now they've had an official release on the US servers (no sign of the updates on the EU ones yet though). Why should you care about them? Because a) they're fun to play and b) you can earn achievements and avatars, which could feasibly get you all kinds of Starcraft 2 street cred.

Read on for the details.

Blizzard have posted instructions on how to play Auir Chief , Starjeweled and Left 2 Die on their official website. You'll need to read up if you want to earn all 20 of the new achievements.

Aiur Chef



Executor Chef - Cook at least one of each dish in all three rounds of one game of Aiur Chef.



Virtuoso -Win a game of Aiur Chef. Awards Zealot Chef portrait.





Supreme Cuisine - Score over 2000 points in a game of Aiur Chef.



The Heat Is On - Kill another zealot chef when hit by the Great Equalizer.



Allez Cuisine! - Cook two dishes within 30 seconds of each other.

Left 2 Die



Live and Let Die - Complete the "Left 2 Die" scenario on Normal difficulty.



Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em - Kill a Stank before it kills anything on Hard difficulty. Awards Stank portrait.



Die Another Day - Complete the "Left 2 Die" scenario on Hard difficulty.



Here Comes the Hammer - Complete the "Left 2 Die" scenario before the fifth night on Brutal difficulty.



License to Kill - Complete the "Left 2 Die" scenario on Brutal difficulty.



Night Of The Living - Survive 5 Infested Horde Attacks in the "Night 2 Die" mode of the "Left 2 Die" scenario.



Night Of The Living II - Survive 10 Infested Horde Attacks in the "Night 2 Die" mode of the "Left 2 Die" scenario.



Night Of The Living III - Survive 15 Infested Horde Attacks in the "Night 2 Die" mode of the "Left 2 Die" scenario.



StarJeweled



Tag Team - Win a 2v2 game of 'StarJeweled' with no A.I. players.



Jewel Crafter - Win a 1v1 game of 'StarJeweled' against a Medium A.I. opponent.



Jewel Star - Win a 1v1 game of 'StarJeweled' against a Hard A.I. opponent.



Jewel Super Star - Win a 1v1 game of 'StarJeweled' against a Very Hard A.I. opponent.



Jewel Rock Star - Win a 1v1 game of 'StarJeweled' against an Insane A.I. opponent.



Jewel of Denial - Heal 3000 points of damage in a game of 'StarJeweled' using the Healing Wave ability. Awards Ornatus portrait.



World of Orecraft - Do a 6 combo gem break and receive "For the Swarm" notification in a game of 'StarJeweled'.

Blizzard have also posted some handy tutorials which should help you make your own creations. Let us know how you get on.