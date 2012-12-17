StarCraft 2: Heart of the Swarm will feature new training area

While we still have to wait until March 12 to play Blizzard's forthcoming StarCraft 2 expansion, details continue to trickle through. The latest announcement confirms a new training area will be packaged with Heart of the Swarm, which will aim to help players transition from single player to matchmaking. In an interview with PCGamesN , Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime said "a lot of players never make the transition from the campaign to matchmaking - to playing against people they don't know."

So how will it work? Players will compete in a new training area against AI, which will increase in difficulty as they progress. AI will offer tips and training throughout proceedings, and the sessions will culminate in unranked matches against the AI. This will all be in aid of preparing players to compete with fellow humans. "It gradually gets harder. When you have completed the training program, you get unranked matches against the AI," Morhaime said.

Thanks to VG/247 .