Star Citizen's first playable module arrives with backers next week

Star Citizen backers are going to get their first taste of the game next week. Not that they'll be chomping on a large slice of galactic adventure, or even chewing a section of slowly roasted ship combat. Instead, they'll get to nibble tenderly at the hangar module - the first amuse-bouche that will eventually grow into a full space sim meal. Is it lunchtime yet?

The hangar module is a basic, and early, segment of the game - letting backers create an avatar and wander around, looking longingly at their pledge reward ships. You'll be able to open the doors, and clamber inside, but not actually fly the things. That part of the game isn't ready yet.

Extra features will be added to the hangar over the coming months, including customisation options and the ability to invite friends. Cloud Imperium are also planning to release a dogfighting module before the end of the year, giving players their first chance to fly the ships.

Chris Roberts' recently told Eurogamer that he is no longer seeking private funding for the game. "I'm actually not taking money from investors now," he said in an interview. "The budget for what we're delivering is about $20 million, and we're almost there - we'll probably be there before the end of the year." Given that the game has currently raised $16 million purely through crowdfunding, he's probably not wrong.

You can see Roberts touring an incomplete build of the hanger module below, courtesy of PCGames.de .

The hangar module will release next Thursday, August 29th.

Thanks, Massively .