Stalker 2 could use online only DRM

GSC are currently considering using online-only DRM as a possible anti-piracy solution for Stalker 2, according to an interview with Ukrainian website KP spotted by Kokaku . GSC said:

"Protection from piracy? Part of the content will be located on the server and downloaded as the game progresses. Permanent internet access is required. Text information, code and quests will be loaded through that connection."

Later, speaking to Rock Paper Shotgun , GSC clarified that this was only one of many possibilities, saying:

“The idea of implementing DRM came in as a possible anti-piracy solution. You know the severe level of commercial piracy we have here in ex-USSR region. This said however, there is no firm decision to go for DRM with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as of now. Be assured, we do realize how uncomfortable this solution is for the players, so we'll continue looking for most effective, yet acceptable for all, way of protecting the game by the time of its release.”

We at PC Gamer are no fans of Ubisoft's online only DRM or the fact that Diablo 3 cannot be played offline and that sentiment still applies here. Online only DRM means that gamers can't play the games they've paid for if their connection drops, something that happens even to the best of us.

While we realise that piracy in the ex-USSR is rife, the Stalker series is one that is popular all over the world, not just in its home region. Many of those who bought the game did so because of the amazing Stalker modding community, something that would likely no longer be possible with a portion of the code locked off on a server.

GSC are haven't made a decision yet, but we for one certainly hope that they reconsider using a restrictive DRM system that would penalise legitimate customers and undermine the modders that have contributed so much to the Stalker series.