Spectrum Break is a colourful indie platformer about riding shapes suspended in zero gravity

I'm curious about Spectrum Break. It's a platformer where your objective is not to reach a particular part of each level, but to light up every shape in sight by touching them. Each object is suspended in zero gravity and you move them around with your momentum, so if you get your angles right then you can ride on certain shapes to help you reach others. Part of me think it'll be relaxing, and part of me (the part that is terrible at platformers) thinks it's going to be too fast and stressful to properly enjoy all the bursts of colour. I'm eager to find out either way when it launches on March 29.

It's the first game from developer Jason Hein, and he says the zero-gravity mechanic means you can "reshape a level" as you play. For most shapes (from what I can tell), jumping on top of them will push them down, while skidding on the left side will move them to the right. But some blocks behave differently, either because they're attached to another block or because they're marked by an arrow that'll send them flying in a given direction when disturbed.

Each block lighting up will be accompanied by a sound cue, although the trailer just features music. Pressing tab will zoom out from the level so that you can see where the remaining blocks are, and the game will add new blocks as you progress through its levels.

This is one of my favorite screenshots of the game zoomed out. You can hold the tab key to zoom out at any time.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #games #gaming pic.twitter.com/x5rG0optzbMarch 3, 2018

The Steam page is here, if you want to keep an eye on it.