Sony remains frustratingly vague on future PC plans

Audio player loading…

The past two years have seen Sony begin to stake its claim on the PC platform, porting over some of its greatest hits like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Spider-Man. The ports have (for the most part) been pretty darn good too, so it looks like the publisher is serious about PC as a vector for PlayStation's finest.

On the other hand, it continues to remain pretty damn vague about what its future plans actually are. Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, kept his cards close to his chest in a brief interview with Reuters when speaking about continuing its push to PC and mobile. "Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, onto mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," he said.

Yep, that was it. Whether Hulst is winking towards investments already in the pipeline or simply making a throwaway comment is unclear. It feels strange for him to be so generic about potential plans for PC considering evidence pointing towards it being an incredibly strong market for them. A business segment briefing earlier this year showed that Sony made $80 million from PC sales in the 2021 financial year, expecting that number to skyrocket to $300 million (opens in new tab) by the end of 2022's financial year. Add to that its recent acquisition of PC port developer Nixxes Software and it really does feel like it wants to take the platform seriously, despite the weird lack of commitment in Hulst's comment.

Outside of PC possibilities, Hulst also touched upon branching out beyond the videogame medium when discussing Sony's recent minority stake in FromSoftware. (opens in new tab) "You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation productions efforts that we explore opportunities," he said. Another vague statement, even if the idea of an Elden Ring show or movie sounds kinda rad.