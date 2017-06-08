Someone tried to extort money from CD Projekt with stolen Cyberpunk 2077 files

CD Projekt has released a statement revealing that "an unidentified individual or individuals" has somehow come into possession of some of the company's internal files, including early design documents related to the upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, and is threatening to release them to the public unless a ransom is paid. CD Projekt's response is, to paraphrase, 'get bent.'

CD Projekt will not be paying the ransom, clearly, which may result in the documents being distributed. But it says that the stolen information is "old and largely unrepresentative" of Cyberpunk 2077 as it exists now, and recommends steering clear.

It's a believable claim, especially after this week's Kotaku report which states that early versions of Mass Effect: Andromeda involved hundreds of procedurally-generated planets. The stolen design documents may in fact be very different from what CD Projekt is actually building.