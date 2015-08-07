Popular

Someone completed Fallout 3 as a baby

By

Fallout 3

At the beginning of Fallout 3 you're a baby. Later, you become a beefed up good samaritan capable of knocking off ghouls and deathclaws with aplomb. That's what is meant to happen, anyway. Some people never grow up.

That's the case for YouTuber Bryan Pierre who, implementing a glitch which allows the player to exit the opening vault prematurely, has managed to complete the whole game as a baby. This has crazy lore implications, of course. Could the post-apocalypse really be that bad, if a boy or girl barely three feet high can save humanity? Maybe irradiated Washington isn't so bad afterall?

The video above is the first instalment of several. Make a cup of tea, kick back, and watch one of the oddest gaming achievements in recent memory. You might as well, since Fallout 4 is still months away.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
