The best free demos to play now in the Steam FPS Fest

For FPS lovers like myself, it's a great time this week to be a PC gamer. That's because the Steam FPS Fest, an event that looks to promote great shooters with free demos and discounts, is taking place.

From exceptional AAA experiences to interesting new boomer shooters, and onto FPS hybrid experiences that introduce roguelike, RPG or immersive SIM elements, there are loads of incredible FPS games playable right now.

And, what's even better is that, if you play the free demo of a game and really like it, then you can pick up the full game during the Steam FPS Fest with a sizeable discount. Here are 10 free playable FPS demos I think it's worth checking out right now.

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death |<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429240/Soulslinger_Envoy_of_Death/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

A Weird West roguelite shooter with serious Lovecraftian vibes, Soulslinger has a devilishly evocative aesthetic and a series of awesome guns that look and sound great. Explosive action: there is plenty.

Ultrakill | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1229490/ULTRAKILL/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

A combination of super-fast acrobatic action, stunning and memorable levels, as well as an anarchic taste for jokes, hidden stages, and secret levels, Ultrakill is an explosive shooter not to be missed.

Voidtrain | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1159690/Voidtrain/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

A stylish FPS that lets you become a member of an Interdimensional Express Train. Upgrade the train, build new weapons, and survive encounters with crazy alien monsters in surreal, physics-bending environments.

Turbo Overkill | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1328350/Turbo_Overkill/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

Apogee's most outrageous FPS since Duke Nukem 3D, Turbo Overkill is a neon cyberpunk fever dream of an FPS. Use a chainsaw, a hovercar, and over 15 weapons to defeat your foes in truly bombastic style.

System Shock | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/482400/System_Shock/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

If you haven't yet played the generous free demo for Nightdive Studio's full remake of classic immersive SIM FPS, System Shock, then now is the time to do it. An unforgettable fight to the death against AI gone wrong.

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1421490/Rise_of_the_Triad_Ludicrous_Edition/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

A proper old-school FPS blast from the past, but one expertly upgraded by the master of remasters, Nightdive Studios, this is a fast-paced and bloody boomer shooter with plenty of neat extras, such as controller support.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/16450/FEAR_2_Project_Origin/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

Some old FPS gold here, which neatly still has a free demo despite its age. Loud, fast, violent and spooky, this is a action-filled blast-fest with an oppressive horror tone that keeps the pressure on at all times.

Far Cry 6 | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2369390/Far_Cry_6/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

Far Cry as a series has always been a gun lover's dream, and its sixth entry doesn't disappoint, with high-octane FPS gameplay and a huge choice of weapons and customisation on offer. Visually it is a treat, too.

Trepang 2 | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164940/Trepang2/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

An exceptionally slick and bloody FPS, Trepang 2 is like playing through a hybrid of your favorite ever action movies. Jump, kick, slide and shoot your way to victory while dual-wielding instruments of death.

HROT | <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/824600/HROT/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Play the demo

Don't let the simple, Quake-style look of this FPS put you off, as it is a shooter whose imaginative levels and grim looks belie an off-the-wall sense of humor. It's the star of the Sovietcore boomer shooter genre.

There are plenty more demos to experience in the 2024 Steam FPS Fest. So if you like the look of some of these games then I'd advise heading on over to Steam sometime this week (the Steam FPS Fest runs until April 22), and scoping out what's on offer.