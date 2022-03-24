Skyblivion modders continue to torture us with incredible footage of their progress

The 10-year effort to rebuild Oblivion in Skyrim is ever closer to being complete… but it's still not complete.

If someone bonked me on the head and I fell into a coma, it's likely when I awoke in the hospital and blearily looked around at worried family members and medical professionals, my first question would be: "Is Skyblivion out yet?"

The massive mod project, which is entirely recreating The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim's engine, has been in the works for around for years by a dedicated group of volunteer modders. With each dev diary released I find myself hoping this will be one that says "We're finally done, it's out, and you can play it!" Today's dev diary isn't that. It is, however, yet another tantalizing look at the mod and the incredible amounts of progress the team has made, even if there's still plenty more work to be done.

In the video above you can get a look at Oblivion's seven goblin tribes, from the Rock Biters of Timberscar Hollow to the Three Feather clan based in Plundered Mine. Daedric artifacts are also highlighted, such as Umbra (the sword, not the person you have to kill to get the sword), the mighty Dwemer warhammer Volendrung, and one of the most powerful weapons in the game, the fire-enchanted sword Goldbrand.

The cities of Leyawiin and Bruma are also showcased, along with the explanation of all the work required to bring them to life—every single asset in the mod is being recreated from scratch, and that's a tremendous undertaking. It's easy to see why it's taken a solid decade of work to get this far.

And hey, the video even gives us a glimpse of everyone's favorite and least-favorite character, Adoring Fan. I miss that little creep. Hopefully it won't be too much longer until I can win his undying love in Skyblivion myself. 

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
