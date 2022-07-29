The Sims 4 prom: How to make this most of the High School Years event

Prom is a big event for many teens, and The Sims 4: High School Years DLC gives you the chance to relive that moment—or make up for missed opportunities. The new expansion pack focuses on Copperdale High School and the teenagers that inhabit it, though at least one unfortunate bug (opens in new tab) has already been spotted.

It also gives you the perfect opportunity to improve your relationship with fellow students, so you'll want to make sure you're fully prepared. So if you're ready to make or break your social standing at Copperdale High, here's what you need to know about the Sims 4 prom and how to vote for prom royalty.

The Sims 4 prom: What's new in The High School Years

The prom takes place on a Saturday night at the Copperdale High School auditorium. You can ask other sims to the prom (a "prom-posal") either as a romantic date or just as friends. Whoever you decide to go with, you'll want to make sure you've dressed the part as there are a couple of titles up for grabs during the event.

Once there, you can mingle with your friends or take to the dance floor. Just make sure you make time to vote for the sim you want to see as Prom Royalty and Prom Jester. To register your vote, look for the double-sided board with a ballot box attached to it. Once enough time has passed, the Headteacher will announce the winners to receive their rewards—either a crown or a jester's hat.

There's no limit to the number of proms your sim can attend so don't be too disheartened if you don't get the title you're after the first time. There'll be plenty of opportunities to reach the peak of popularity with subsequent events.