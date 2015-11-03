Show Us Your Rig: Duelyst's Christophe Ha

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Christophe Ha is the Art Director of Counterplay Games, developers of Duelyst. He previously worked at Blizzard for over eight years on the Overwatch/Titan team, Cinematics team, World of Warcraft team, and Diablo III team as Senior Concept Artist. I love to feature the desks of artists on Show Us Your Rig because they are always the flashiest, but Christophe has an impressive PC to back up his awesome workspace. An iMac may be featured in the pictures, but he also has a powerful rig with a GTX 980 and 16GB of RAM. Christophe was nice to enough to take the time and tell us about his setup.

What's in your PC?

Intel Core i5-4690K 3.5GHz Quad-Core Processor

Gigabyte GA-Z97X-SLI ATX LGA1150 Motherboard

G.Skill Sniper Gaming Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3-1600 Memory

Asus GeForce GTX 980 4GB STRIX Video Card

Samsung 840 EVO 1TB 2.5" Solid State Drive

BitFenix Shadow Mid-Tower Chassis

Corsair CX 600W 80+ Bronze Certified Semi-Modular ATX Power Supply

Cooler Master CM Storm Quick Fire TK Wired Gaming Keyboard

Razer DeathAdder 2013

Wacom Cintiq 20WSX Graphics Tablet 20"

Wacom Cintiq Companion - 256GB Core i7 13.3"

iMac 27" 3.2GHz quad‑core Intel Core i5

Philips 272G5 27" Nvidia G-Sync 144hz LCD

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The most unusual part of this setup is my dual-rig system using a PC for pure gaming and a Mac for day-to-day concept art work. I also use a primary Wacom Cintiq and a secondary companion Cintiq so I can pipe artwork on one screen while also sketching away from my desk.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

I always have my sketchbooks next to me since my process is to draw thumbnails of poses and to scribble research notes on my sketchbook with a pen first.

My art books are also within arm's reach. For inspiration, I like to browse Katsuya Terada, Kim Jung Gi, Claire Wendling, and Olivier Vatine—it's really specific to what I'm working on. And coffee!

What are you playing right now?

Besides playing my smurf accounts on Duelyst, I've recently been playing lots of World of Warships, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, and Invisible Inc.

What's your favorite game and why?

Super Smash Bros. N64 edition. Priceless memories playing in the living room with my high school friends until we dropped from exhaustion. Then we'd wake up and start playing Warcraft 3 2v2 AT.