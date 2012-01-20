In the UK edition of PC Gamer we used to run a regular feature called Readers' Desks. In it, we would print our favourite picture of one of your desks and gently mock it for everyone's entertainment. We'd quite like to do that again. Especially Tim. He loves looking at readers' desks.

The next part is down to you. Send us a link with a picture of your desk. You can post it here in the comments, on our Facebook page , our Google+ account, or you can tweet one at our Twitter account . Our three favourites will be featured in a post next week on PCGamer.com. We'll raid our cupboard full of random gaming objects and send the owner of each featured desk a prize that we think will best suit them based on extensive psychoanalysis* of their gaming space.

This one's open to both UK and US residents, and French residents, and Vietnamese residents and anyone, really. We don't care, JUST SHOW US YOUR DESK. To get the ball rolling, we've taken a picture of Owen's desk for you to analyse first. Here it is.