See Destiny 2's FOV at its highest and lowest settings

The Destiny 2 PC beta has launched for those with early access (but everyone will be able to have a go tomorrow through August 31) and now we can finally see what a difference the FOV slider makes for ourselves.

It's going to be hard to play the console version after this, I know it.

Here's the FOV at its lowest setting, 55.

Now, here's another image from the same spot, but with an FOV of 75.

And here's the FOV at its highest setting, 105.

That kind of peripheral vision in raids will help when trying to keep track of mobs and teammates quite a bit. I'm curious to see if everything is easier on the PC as a result, but I welcome less challenge (the endgame will still be hard, I'm sure) as a compromise for all the bells and whistles we tend to expect in PC releases.

For a look at the menus and FOV in action, here's a gif where I stare at a fiery doorway and switch from max FOV to min.



We'll have more on the Destiny 2 PC beta soon, including an in-depth performance analysis. If you want to run Destiny 2 in 4K, we'll let you know what it takes.