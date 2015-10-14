Secret Ponchos leaves Early Access today

Secret Ponchos, a multiplayer game that combines elements of MOBAs, fighting games, and top-down shooters has left Early Access after a while in the oven. We liked the game early on a year ago, saying Secret Ponchos "wisely tweaks and embellishes genre conventions to create something that feels more like a new type of fighting game." That sentiment held up when the developers played with an early build of the final release with us. An expanded array of maps and characters with wildly different play styles left us feeling even better, calling it a strange fighting game with an "intense you-versus-me, no-frills focus".

The most welcome feature in the final release is the addition of AI bots, meaning you won't necessarily need a full roster of friends to feel like the map is full. Having spent a decent amount of time pouncing around in my wolf skin, I'm excited to see the game finally 'out there' as intended. You can find Secret Ponchos on Steam or the Humble Store.