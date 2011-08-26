Scoregasm demo dishes out neon hyper-death

It's a fact that if you create a kaleidoscopic shooter and call it "Scoregasm" a certain number of people will click on it in principle. I know, because I am one of those people. If you're not too busy being hypnotised by the blaze of colours and explosions in the trailer above, you might be interested in the brand new Scoregasm demo, which you can download right now from the Rock Paper Shotgun . It provides 30 to 60 minutes of explodey action for a 48 megabyte download.