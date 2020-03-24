Save $300 on this RTX 2060 Acer Predator gaming laptop

If you're on the lookout for a deal on a decent gaming laptop, you're in luck. You can grab the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for $1,299 right now at Best Buy. That gives you a pretty substantial saving of $300 off one of our favourite gaming laptops.

This Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a Geforce RTX 2060 graphics card, meaning you should be able to play most modern games without too much of a problem. The 512GB SSD may seem a little on the conservative side but you can always pick up an external hard drive or a portable SSD if you find yourself running out of space.

This particular laptop also boasts a 15.6 inch full HD IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution. The 144Hz refresh rate, coupled with the respectable 3ms response time should make it a solid choice if you're into competitive shooters or fighting games.

If you want to see how this laptop stacks up against our other favourites, you can check out our list of the best gaming laptops. Alternatively, if you've made your decision but are worried about the limited storage, our list of the best external hard drives should have you covered.