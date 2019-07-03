Save 66% on our favorite PC antivirus software right now

It's a mundane purchase but one that remains pretty vital: getting the best antivirus programs for your machine will keep you and your data safe. Luckily enough, you can do that right now for less over at Newegg. The retailer is selling Bitdefender's Internet Security package, which offers two years protection for three devices, for only $40, down from $120, when you use the promo code: EMCTCTV44 at checkout. The one-year Total Security package is also reduced by 66%, offering some excellent value when it comes to busting digital nasties, as it's $30 for five devices. Again, you need to use the discount code to get the maximum discount here.

Though there are plenty of free versions out there, we would always recommend spending a few coins to get some of the better services. And even if you have one eye on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day PC deals in order to spend the least amount of money, this is still a great offer. Bitdefender is our favorite antivirus because it is a silent beast that will do its business without pestering you at all. It has the added benefit of some customisation and not being a power drain on your machine, too. It also keeps an eye on programs that haven't been used in a while.

You can see what other goodies are on offer under the same promo—from games to software such as McAfee—with this link, but things are going out of stock quickly. The discount comes from the code 'EMCTCTV44', and it's in addition to the savings you already see, so don't forget to add the Promo code when you check out!

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.