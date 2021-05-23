Saints Row: The Third Remastered arrives on Steam with discount for owners

After a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is now available on Steam with a 40% launch discount until May 28. If you own the original version and its DLC you can get a bundle that will give you a 65% discount.

The remaster has new models for all the characters—which is the most immediately obvious difference—as well as the vehicles and weapons, plus improved visual effects, lighting, and city activity. It also contains all the original's expansions.

Saints Row: The Third is an open-world crime comedy that harks back to Grand Theft Auto when it was still funny. In his 83% review, Tom Senior said, "It's worth saying right now that this is the stupidest game I've ever played. I mean that in a good way. If you find yourself demanding reasonable answers to questions like: 'Why does the tiger in my car calm down when I do power slides?' or: 'Why am I being chased by carts pulled by gimps, and why did they just explode?' then you should steer clear of this ramshackle madness. If, however, everything described so far sounds like the best game ever made, then Saints Row: The Third was built exactly for you."

As for Saints Row 2, development of an official patch for its PC port continues. However, Mike Wastson, aka IdolNinja, who is leading the project after creating the well-regarded Gentlemen of the Row mod, has announced that he has terminal cancer. Watson has stepped down as Volition's community manager, but will continue work on the patch. "While I will no longer be managing Community," he wrote, "I will continue to work on this for as long as I am able. Please understand that it is 100% my choice to spend my last days contributing to it. Both Volition and Deep Silver have been incredibly supportive and have always given me the opportunity to leave the project with a solemn vow to make sure it gets finished without me."