RUSE expansion adds Japanese factions and new missions

Another slice of DLC has been released for Ubisoft's sneaky RTS RUSE. The Pack of the Rising Sun adds a Japanese faction to the game. The new army boasts flamethrower units, prototype long range artillery cannons and 'paper tanks.' The pack also adds three new operations in which to test the new forces.

the 'paper tanks' sum up the idea of the Japanese army nicely. Their units aren't the most durable, but entire armies can be thrown out quickly to sweep the enemy off the board. The new missions should test the new armies capabilities, here's Ubisoft's description of the new challenges.



Fort Knox: In this fictional challenge, gamers will play with the Kentucky National Guard, protecting the Federal Reserve gold until reinforcements from the 1st Armored Division arrive.

Ostfriesland: In this challenge, players will lead a Japanese strike force in Germany. Their objective will be to prevent the British XIIth corp. from establishing a bridgehead into their defense line. Gamers will be able to use infantry, artillery, armored forces as well as prototype weapons, but will have a limited aircraft.

For Honour: in this challenge, take command of a renegade division of the Imperial Air Force who refuse to lay down arms and decide to join the Japanese garrison in a desperate and hopeless fight on the island of Java. All around, US, British and Soviet forces are gathering for the ultimate offensive…

The Pack of the Rising Sun is available now on Steam. for £6.99/$9.99. Check out the RUSE site for more information.