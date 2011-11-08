Rumor: Blizzard lays off senior Titan designer

This is... unexpected. According to a source that spoke with Massively , Blizzard's titanic Project Titan may have stubbed its toe on an iceberg. Apparently, senior level designer and World of Warcraft design legend John Staats has been let go. The precise reason why wasn't given. However, if true, it could signal big trouble for Blizzard's next big thing.

Staats' bulging brain was the muscle behind many of WoW's most memorable raids. He's also a level 15 Worgen NPC in Darkshore. Maybe that's the one Blizzard got rid of? It wouldn't be too surprising, seeing as friggin' pandas are taking all the good jobs now.