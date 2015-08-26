Rogue Continuum looks like a top-down Mercenary Kings in space

We don't know whether aliens exist or not but we sure do like shooting them in video games. Rogue Continuum is in keeping with this tradition, a co-op roguelike dungeon crawler (or space crawler, or planet crawler) about "borderline psychopaths" mowing down hordes of brightly-coloured extraterrestrial life on far off planets (probably planets belonging to the extraterrestrials, because you know, humans are terrible).

Steam is not lacking in games with a roguelike twist, and like a lot of other 'lighter' roguelikes Rogue Continuum features a persistent progression system, lending some permanence to the stat and weapon upgrades you'll find in-game. Never fear though, because death takes you back to the beginning of the game. The video below shows a co-op shooter vaguely reminiscent of a top down Mercenary Kings or Borderlands. It hits Early Access next month, and releases proper in 2016.