Road Redemption adds split-screen multiplayer, gets an E3 gameplay trailer

Once, when I was younger, I rented a Sega Genesis console for a week just to play Road Rash. I was never particularly good at it, but there was something about rocketing down the highway on two wheels, blowing past oncoming traffic at a thousand miles an hour and clubbing my fellow riders into next week that I just could not get enough of. So when Road Redemption turned up on Kickstarter last year, you better believe I was excited.

A new alpha version released yesterday looks like a big step toward the big finish. The update adds a split-screen mode for two to four players, full support for mouse and keyboard as well as gamepads, a new HUD, new weapons, enemies, "snowy forest" levels, Takedown and Survival mission types, deflect and disarm moves and a whole bunch of other stuff.

The update also comes with a new gameplay trailer that looks very much like the game I remember so fondly. The bike animations are still a bit stiff and floaty, but it sure looks like Road Rash – a much bloodier, more graphic and crash-bang-boomier Road Rash, perhaps, but there's no mistaking the heritage. I still laugh like an idiot whenever a rider runs headlong into an oncoming car and launches himself into orbit, too. You just can't beat classic comedy.

Access to the Road Redemption alpha can be had now for $34, or $70 for the special edition. The full release is expected to be ready to ride near the end of this year.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
