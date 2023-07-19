Riot cracks down on Valorant app that gives players a significant advantage before the match even begins: 'It's hard to describe how disappointed I am'

Riot is shutting down a third-party Valorant app that gives players an early advantage in character selection.

Unofficial companion apps for multiplayer games usually exist to provide enhanced (and harmless) stat tracking or live ranking insights. Recon Bolt, made by developer Julian Dunskus, probably attracted Riot's ire for its most unique feature: the ability to instalock characters on your phone before the option is available on PC (as spotted by Dexerto).

Recon Bolt has been live since at least October 2022, but this week Dunskus announced to his Discord server that he'll be shutting down the app after receiving a cease and desist notice from Riot.

"It's hard to describe how disappointed I am that things have turned out this way, but Riot has shut down all attempts from my side to have a conversation about this and figure out a way forward together," Dunskus wrote.

Dunskus says Recon Bolt will go offline on both iOS and Github on July 20, tomorrow.

"Thank you so much for all your support throughout the app's existence; it's meant the world to me."

Riot hasn't openly shared the reason for the demanded shutdown, but one reasonable guess is that Recon Bolt reaches outside the enforced bounds of Valorant's API, an official set of tools that allow developers to integrate Valorant game data into their own websites or apps. Last year, Riot took to Twitter to remind players that "using unauthorized 3rd-party apps that pull information hidden by the game client can get you BANNED."

Allowing players to pre-select their character before everyone else certainly sounds like something Riot would consider an "unauthorized" use of its tools—in other words, a cheat, though Dunskus claims his app was originally authorized by Riot.

Dunskus has argued on Twitter that Recon Bolt is no less fair than Valorant's default method of doling out characters, "where people who have faster PCs or are faster at clicking the necessary buttons (or set up a macro) get dibs."

"Personally, I'm counting on Riot to replace the 'first come first served' system we currently have with one where no one gets ahead through speed," Dunskus wrote in April.

That's one way to look at it. It's true that the race to lock in characters can be a headache of its own—it's enough of a consideration that someone even created an "Instalock Trainer" app that simulates Valorant's character selection screen so you can practice speedily clicking on your main.

Valorant's character selection isn't strictly fair, though I doubt most players would be happier having to load up an app before every match to even the odds. Streamers have also complained that Recon Bolt could be used by stream snipers to identify which character streamers are playing, though Dunskus says this was not an intentional use of the app and was patched out some time ago.

Wherever you fall on Recon Bolt's legitimacy, it's ultimately up to Riot to revoke API access at will, or in Dunskus' case, threaten legal action against tools it deems unsavory.