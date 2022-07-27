Returnal PC port may support Steam Deck

Audio player loading…

Sony still hasn't confirmed that Returnal is coming to PC, but it feels like a certainty at this point. An entry for a game codenamed Oregon appeared on SteamDB in May, bearing a lot of hints as to its real identity (read: Returnal). Then, in June, some convincing leaked screenshots showed images of Returnal with PC graphics options and control scheme customization.

That SteamDB listing has received a tonne of updates these past few days, and for the average person, the changelog is mostly gobbledygook. One entry in the changelist stands out however, because it points to Steam Deck support. That change was made yesterday, July 25, but a lot of changes have been made since too, perhaps indicating that a release is upon us.

Sony hasn't announced Returnal for PC, and the company's main PC priority at present is the imminent release of Spider-Man Remastered . That said, Returnal is a prickly and niche roguelike shooter, and probably doesn't warrant the months of promotion that the likes of Spider-Man, Horizon and God of War received.