Relaxing puzzle game Unpacking gets a very satisfying first trailer

Developers Witch Beam has released the first trailer for its upcoming zen puzzle game Unpacking. The game is pretty straightforward in concept: it's about unpacking boxes after you've just moved house and the process of placing stuff neatly into your new home. Check out the trailer above and, if you're a neat freak like I am, you'll definitely get a kick out of watching it.

One thing that sticks out to me in the trailer is how relaxing and cathartic Witch Beam has made the act of unpacking, which can be a bit overwhelming in reality. Taking objects out of boxes and neatly placing them within the nooks and crannies of a room is so pleasing to watch, and the little details make it all the more satisfying.

Do you leave your t-shirts folded neatly in a drawer or individually hang them up in a wardrobe? Should you leave your toothbrush lying on the side of the sink or stand it up in a mug? There's no incorrect way to unpack in Unpacking and these decisions are left completely up to you. And don't worry about those empty boxes; when one becomes empty it will flatten itself and pop out of existence—so handy!

As someone who spends too much time organising and decorating houses in The Sims and Animal Crossing, I'm excited to get stuck in. If you want to read more about Unpacking you can check out Jody's gameplay impressions from PAX Aus. Witch Beam hasn't set a release date yet, but Unpacking's Steam page says 2021.