Red Faction: Armageddon trailer encounters Martians

Volition's upcoming blow-up-everything shooter has a new trailer out showcasing the plot, which introduces bug-like aliens to the previously all human-on-human violence sci-fi universe. Sadly, it doesn't show off the part of the game I'm most looking forward to: the magnet gun, which spectacularly rips apart the environment by attaching super-powered magnets to any two points and collapsing them together. Anyway, click through to watch the trailer, and circle May 31 on your calendar to signify RFA's release date.