PUBG reportedly drops Fortnite copyright lawsuit

After filing against Epic Games last month, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp has now dropped its lawsuit against the creators of Fortnite.

As reported by Bloomberg, PUBG Corp sent a letter of withdrawal to Epic's legal team earlier this week. The case has now been closed, says Bloomberg, however it's unclear if a settlement was reached in the process.

As told by Shaun last month, the Korea-based PUBG Corp filed an injunction against Epic Korea in January, alleging copyright infringement. The Seoul Central District Court was to rule on the perceived infractions, but Bloomberg reports the case as terminated on the local court system's website.

In the wake of Fortnite Battle Royale's announcement last year, PUBG executive producer Chang Han Kim explained that while PUBG uses Epic's Unreal Engine 4, he was concerned Fortnite was "replicating the experience for which PUBG is known" at the time.

Chinese multinational investment conglomerate Tencent owns a percentage of both companies.

We've reached out to both PUBG Corp and Epic Games for comment. We'll update as and when we hear back.