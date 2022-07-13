Lollipop Chainsaw producer tries to quell fan nervousness around remake

Yasuda promises it'll remain as faithful to the original as possible.

Juliet Starling saws through a zombie in Lollipop Chainsaw.
Since it was announced that Lollipop Chainsaw was getting a remake (opens in new tab), there's been a mixture of excitement and apprehension amongst the community, myself included. With big names like James Gunn and Suda51 left out of the loop (opens in new tab), licensed music being canned and talks of "a more realistic approach to graphics," fans have been worried that a modern-day Lollipop Chainsaw will be a far cry from what made the original so darn endearing.

Yoshimi Yasuda, producer on the original and at the helm of its remake, has attempted to put to rest some of the lingering anxieties from the community. He shared a lengthy statement on Twitter containing the team's "thoughts and intentions" regarding the Lollipop Chainsaw remake.

"The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw Remake proect is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game," Yasuda wrote. He added that "the ideal thing" would be to simply remaster the 2012 original, but said that it wasn't possible due to losing the 16 iconic licensed songs that shaped so much of the game's vibe.

"So we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster," Yasuda continued. He also addressed comments about drastic changes to things like the story and the graphics, both of which he said won't be happening. He said the team feels "attached" to Juliet "more than anyone else," adding that his previous comments about realistic graphics were meant to refer to better utilising modern rendering technology.

The statement wrapped up by quickly touching upon censorship, saying no discussions had been made around the topic yet. However, Yasuda said he wants the game to be "as close to the original version as possible" and will attempt to keep it that way.

Unfortunately, despite all of this, there's still no goddamn word on whether the remake will be coming to PC. With an increase in Japanese developers porting their games over to our humble machines, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we'll be included alongside console releases.

