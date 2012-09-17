Probability 0: an endless roguelike platformer that wants you dead

The game takes its title from your chances of survival, so don't expect to come out of Probability 0 in one piece. This shadowy platformer is set in one endlessly scrolling screen filled with spiky things and enemies. Kill them to level up and earn new abilities; die and you'll have to start all over again. Thankfully, that shouldn't be as painful as it sounds. Like Spelunky, the game's layout is procedurally generated, the pit and its contents changing each time you descend into the abyss.

Developer Droqen has made a number of brilliant free games over the years – including a freeware prototype of this one several years ago – but this is his first commercial title. It will be made available on the 1st of October for the tidy sum of $9, but the impatient among you can pre-order it right now . Your pre-emptive $9 will get you a demo and three smaller, unreleased games by way of thanks.

UPDATE: As eagle-eyed commenters have pointed out, pre-ordering doesn't grant early access to the demo. But you do still get the game and three other smaller games upon release. Sorry for the confusion.

Probability of death: 0. Probability of enjoyment: fairly high. If you don't believe us, take a gander at the recent trailer.