Our favorite Prime Day deals under $100

Some of the better Prime Day deals are on gaming laptops and desktops—this $1,289 PC with an RTX 4070 is a good buy, for example—but I'm not quite ready to upgrade my aging PC just yet, and I had to replace my car's timing and serpentine belts recently (belts: it turns out they're expensive), so spending a grand on gaming stuff is not in my plans for the year.

But maybe I could finally put my PC, which is screwed onto an open test bench, into a real case?

If you've got smaller upgrades in mind right now, here are the best Prime Day PC gaming deals we've spotted so far that cost under $100:

Razer Seiren Mini | USB| Cardioid | White, Pink, Black| $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon (save $12)

The Seiren Mini (see our review) is a lovely little lozenge of a microphone for casual users. It's a super simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package—there's no mute button or volume knob. You can also get it in white or pink, and all the colors are discounted. Price check: Target $37.99 | GameStop $39.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless | 50mm Tri-Force | 12 - 28,000Hz | Closed-back | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

One of the PC Gamer team's go-to gaming headsets. The multi-chamber driver design gives the BlackShark supreme clarity and almost an open back soundstage. For under $100, this is an outstanding wireless headset in black or white. Price check: Best Buy $99.99

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse | 8,500 DPI | 62g | $49.99 $34.99 at Razer (Save $15)

A lightweight and compact mouse with a great sensor. Though it's not got the highest DPI in the business, a lot of people swear by the ergonomics, and the build quality is decent. The DeathAdder shows up in deal roundups every year because it's hard to beat for the price. Price check: Amazon $39

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse | 25,600 DPI | 114g | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

We like this wireless Logitech mouse a lot (see our review of a previous version), but the $150 list price was a lot to spend on a mouse. These days, Amazon normally sells it for a little over $100, which is still pricey, but this Prime Day deal might bring the G502 into "time to finally replace that cruddy old wired mouse" territory for you. Price check: Best Buy $89.99

Keychron K2 | 75% | Gateron | Tenkeyless | Wireless| $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon (save $16)

The Keychron K2 is a solid entry-level mechanical gaming keyboard. It has a nice build quality, four levels of backlighting, and can connect up to three devices and swap between them. It's one of our favorite budget wireless keyboards and right now it's at a nice discount.

Corsair Carbide Series 175R RGB PC case | Black | $84.99 $59.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

I like this case's style, or lack of it: It's got a tempered glass side panel to show off your PC's guts, but otherwise no frills except for a Corsair logo on the front. I could do without the logo, but the sails are better than the Razer snakes. This case regularly sells for $80 or more, so this is a genuine deal.

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $179.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $80 with rebate)

This is a 27-inch monitor for less than some of the smaller 24-inch panels on sale, and it still rocks an enviable IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Fantastic for gaming on a budget.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 512GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 3,700MB/s writes | $89.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $15)

The 512GB drive is a great middle-ground for Steam Deck upgrades. Add the price of this and the $399 64GB Deck together, and you still save $160.01 over buying the top tier Deck. That's with well-improved read/write speeds, too. Price check: Sabrent $74.99 | Newegg $74.99