Pre-order Total War: Shogun 2, get Team Fortress 2 items

It feels as though pre-ordering a burger will net you a TF2 hat these days, but who can argue with the addition of samurai swords to the game? Valve have announced on the Team Fortress 2 blog that eight community created items have been added to celebrate the upcoming release of Total War: Shogun 2. Read on to find out what they are, and how to unlock them.

There are three ways to unlock the new items, through in-game pickups and crafting, by pre-ordering Total War: Shogun 2 on Steam , or by buying them from the Mann Co. Store. The Shogun pack includes four hats, four weapons, and also gives you a noisemaker that emits an oriental gong noise at the press of a button. Here's a run down of the items included in the pack.

Weapons



Fan O'War - Replaces the Scout's melee weapon with a ceremonial Japanese fan. Hitting enemies with this marks them for death. All damage taken causes mini-crits.



Concheror - Flag replacement for the Soldier's Buff Banner. Nearby allies will be healed by a percentage of the damage they deal to the enemy.



Half-Zatoichi - A samurai sword for the Soldier and the Demoman. Once drawn, it cannot be re-sheathed until it has tasted blood. Killing an enemy with it will heal you to 100% health.



Conniver's Kunai - A ninja assassin's blade for the Spy. It reduces the Spy's base health to 60, but absorbs the health of backstabbed enemies, boosting the Spy's health to a maximum of 180.



Hats