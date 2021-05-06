Please protect Destiny 2's hideous Fallen babies

Despite appearing for barely a second in Season of the Splicer's new trailer, the Destiny community has rallied around a trio of slimy alien babies.

Destiny 2 has slowly been enamouring us to The Fallen, a civilisation of four-armed, four-eyed bug aliens that until recently served as fodder for our magical space wizards. Last year's expansion let us fight alongside one of them in a kind of Fallen civil war—and in the game's next season, we'll join another in fending off a Vex invasion.

But forget all that, because the real stars of Destiny's next season are these blinking babies, cradled in the arms of a Fallen warrior like three snarling burritos. Naturally, Destiny players are already clamouring to see more.

Hold Baby Fallen gentle like borg-burrito? pic.twitter.com/CSDHJ6VIVJMay 4, 2021 See more

One burning question the community is facing is whether to call these baby Eliksni "Dreglets, Smoliksni, or Smallen". Naturally, folks really want Bungie to release a plush Baby Fallen, though one fan pre-empted these demands by crocheting their own within a day of their reveal.

More shots of my Fallen Eliksni Baby 😃 #seasonofthesplicer #eliksni #Destiny2 #DestinyArt @DestinyTheGame @Bungie #Destiny2Art pic.twitter.com/BeGNg0AOpyMay 4, 2021 See more

As spotted by Polygon, Bungie actually teased a look at a Baby Fallen over a year ago—jumping off the cultural hype for Baby Yoda by sharing a fan's soup-sipping crossover art .

"Baby Fallen"🎨 by @PlainBen - https://t.co/mYIPYJqIVt pic.twitter.com/QH6KulMkjtJanuary 6, 2020 See more

Season of the Splicer introduces a new six-player Override matchmaking activity, the return of Ikora Rey in a leading story role, and Destiny's confusing and controversial transmog system. The fan-favourite Vault of Glass raid will also make its return later this month with a few notable changes.

But what's really exciting is the prospect of seeing more of these delightful babs. If Destiny is a game about orbs, then these might just be the cutest orbs we've seen yet.