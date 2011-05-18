Play Flash games on Duke Nudem site to earn a glimpse of real-life boob

Duke Nudem , a promotional website for Duke Nukem Forever has been launched by 2K. It features real women's breasts and a mediocre Flash game where you compete against the owners of said breasts. Get a decent score on the NSFW version and you get to download a wallpaper of each lady - nipples and all!

Duke Nudem is part of the " Boob Tube " suite which includes The Hall of Hotness, Duke Alien Autopsy, Duke Nudem, and the upcoming Duke Sound Board.

I recently previewed Duke Nukem Forever's multiplayer. A lot of people read it. They seemed sad. As always, let us know how you get on with Duke Nudem in the comments.