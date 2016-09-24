Planet Coaster's crashes look like great fun, even for park guests

The first thing I tried when playing the Planet Coaster alpha was removing a section of coaster track and launching a coaster to its doom. While that feature wasn't available at the time, the ability to crash coasters into crowds is definitely on its way, and in spectacular fashion. In the above video, you can take a look at the coaster crash Frontier Developments showed off at EGX.

Quite beautiful, don't you think? And the park guests seem positively thrilled to be rammed by a runaway coaster and thrown into the air. It's described as "guest bowling" in a tweet by Frontier's Michael Gapper, which is certainly apt, and it looks like the guests enjoy it just as much as we do.

Planet Coaster is set to release on November 17.