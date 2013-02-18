PC Gamer US Podcast #344 - Galactic Bully

This week we speculate on the nature of the unexpected layoffs at Valve , and also discuss the future of Gas Powered Games , the state of Kickstarter as a financing platform, and celebrate the re-arrival of System Shock 2 .

