PC Gamer UK podcast 008: Dawn of War 3

Relic has announced Dawn of War 3, and we’ve seen it! In a special episode of the podcast, Tom Senior offers his exclusive impressions of the RTS sequel. For more Dawn of War, check out our preview and the first trailer and screenshots, or check out the next issue of PC Gamer magazine, out May 5.

Grab Episode 008: Dawn of War 3 directly here. You can also subscribe oniTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Dawn of War III, Dark Souls 3, VR.

This week: Samuel Roberts, Tom Senior, Andy Kelly.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

Music is from Firelink Shrine in Dark Souls 3.