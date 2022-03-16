PC Game Pass gets Weird West and Shredders in March

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has announced the games joining its PC Game Pass subscription service this month, and it's a good time for high profile indies. Chief among the additions is Weird West , a new immersive sim by Arkane's co-founder that, according to Tyler, is the "messy kind of immersive sim Deathloop isn't," which implies it'll let you pull off lots of ridiculous, improvisational feats.

Weird West hits PC Game Pass on March 31, but a bunch of games will join the service before then. Shredders is an open world snowboarding game with a focus on executing "the most insane tricks imaginable." It looks like SSX except big, so much so that Jon called it " the Microsoft Flight Sim of snowboarding games " which sounds cool, if true (maybe it'll resemble Steep , too). We'll find out when it hits the service, and fully launches elsewhere, on March 17.

There's some other decent stuff coming. Tactical dungeon crawler The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos also hits on March 17, following its original Steam release in 2020. On March 22 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games arrives, a collection of visual novels we described as "smart without being overbearing."

Finally, Norco launches on March 24. It's described as "a southern gothic point and click narrative adventure," and I like its decidedly '90s art style .

As always, games will leave PC Game Pass this month too: on March 31 Madden NFL 20, Narita Boy and Shadow Warrior 2 will disappear. On April 11, Destiny 2 expansions Beyond Light, Shadowkeep and Forsaken will be removed from the service.