PC classic commentary: Ultima Underworld with Paul Neurath

PC Gamer's classic commentaries are special interviews with the developers of some of our favorite games. Join us for an hour with a classic game and the inside stories of its creation.

Ultima Underworld is the first game from the studio that became Looking Glass Studios, and it has all of the legendary developer's trademarks: immersive design, emphasis on cutting-edge technology, and a passionate following. It was one of my most formative PC gaming experience, exploring the Stygian Abyss and discovering the civilizations that live in the pit. So it was an honor to play and discuss the game with Paul Neurath, Underworld's designer—especially since his new company is bringing Underworld back . For an hour, we revisited the Avatar's adventure in the abyss, and he told me stories of how he and his team created one of the most iconic RPGs of all time.