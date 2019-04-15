Popular

Here are all the Overwatch Storm Rising skins

By

New looks for old and new heroes alike.

The next Overwatch Archives event is just over the horizon. Like Retribution and Uprising in years past, this year's event, Storm Rising, will be a co-op story-driven mission featuring a handful of Overwatch heroes. This time around, the story features Tracer, Genji, Winston, and Mercy as they hunt down Doomfist's omnic accountant Maximilian. 

As is customary with Overwatch seasonal events, Storm Rising will include a pile of skins and other cosmetics. The event will run from April 16 through May 6. Here's all the Overwatch Storm Rising skins:

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
