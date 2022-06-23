Overwatch 2 is getting a guild system, apparently

Audio player loading…

AMA, or ask me anything, may just be the most informative subreddit out there. It's the place for notable people of all kinds, from authors to scientists to game developers as a means of casually informing their audiences. For the Blizzard developers of Overwatch 2, it was an opportunity recently to speak candidly and answer questions about the upcoming shooter now we've got a taste of the full experience with the beta.

The Overwatch 2 AMA was full of information not previously available to us. For example, Blizzard when moving cosmetics from Overwatch to its sequel will open all your loot boxes for you (opens in new tab), so you better do it yourself quickly. There was also a surprising answer when it came to the social aspect of the game too, as the devs are working on adding a guild system to the game.

When asked about in-game social systems, Overwatch 2's game director Aaron Keller says: "We are looking to add more social systems to Overwatch 2, and a guild system is near the top of the list for us. A feature like this is a great opportunity and something we’re really excited about, but it’s a huge lift, not just for large sections of our team but several other departments at Blizzard. We have put significant work towards this feature, but it’s too early to talk about specifics or when it might come out."

He also mentioned that in-game tournaments may be coming to the game in time, though the team is only thinking about it at the moment. "The other suggestion, in-game tournaments, is something that the team is starting to dig into more."

I'm not sure how a guild system in Overwatch 2 would work. It seems sensible for larger objective based games like World of Warcraft but I guess a guild in a shooter would be more about regularly finding people for games with team comps that make sense. Though Overwatch 2's initially release will come this October, we already know the PvE aspect will arrive at a later date so changes are bound to keep happening well after the game goes live.