Origin has been installed over 4 million times. Will support third-party content soon

The CFO also revealed that the service has had over four million installs since the platform was first released a few month's ago . All EA games now force users to set up the client as part of the standard installation process.
Brown anticipates a spike in numbers over the Christmas period: "We're fairly excited about Origin... we have about 4 million installs of the client, we expect that number to climb substantially as we enter this ... holiday season." He's probably thinking of Battlefield 3 and The Old Republic when he says that. Just like we are now.
